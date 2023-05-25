Tina Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Tina Turner’s cause of death was revealed Thursday, just one day after her passing.

The 83-year-old’s representative confirmed Turner died of natural causes at her home in Küsnach near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long, unspecified illness, according to the Daily Mail. Turner’s health woes included a battle with intestinal cancer. She was also plagued with high blood pressure for over four decades, according to the Mail.

RIP my dear @tinaturner I’ll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour, going in the studio together and most of all, being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your… pic.twitter.com/KfD83r86rv — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 25, 2023

Turner died on May 24, and fans, friends and celebrities have flocked to social media to share memories and express their grief over her passing.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow,” her representative said in an Instagram post on Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor Dead At Age 90)

Streaming sites have been overwhelmed by an influx of fans accessing the music legend’s musical catalogue online since her death was reported.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been disclosed.