Alabama Lawmakers Pay Tribute To Tina Turner By Dancing On House Floor

Alabama state representatives paid tribute Friday to the late rock legend Tuna Turner by dancing to her music on the House floor.

Multiple lawmakers showed off their dance moves in their tribute to Turner, according to local NBC affiliate WSFA 12. Video footage shows the legislators dancing to her hit song “Proud Mary” during a lengthy legislative session.

Alabama lawmakers dance, pay tribute to late Tina Turner https://t.co/D7DlEEXjGm — FOX10News | WALA (@FOX10News) May 26, 2023

Turner's tune echoed through the chamber as representatives waited for budgets to come out of conference committee, the outlet reported. The budgets passed around 12:15 a.m. and were sent to Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's desk to be signed.

Tina Turner died Wednesday at the age of 83. She started her career alongside ex-husband Ike Turner before becoming a successful solo singer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a spokesperson said in a post on Turner’s Facebook page.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner’s representative confirmed the 83-year-old died of natural causes at her Switzerland home after experiencing a long, undisclosed illness. She previously battled intestinal cancer and dealt with high blood pressure for decades.

Funeral plans have not yet been made public.