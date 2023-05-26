ANTHONY: The Fed Needs A Single Mandate: Make The Money Quantity Constant

Congresses, together with presidents, call on the Fed to maintain “long run growth” of [the quantity of government money] in order to promote the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates.

Constitutionally, this violates the rule that the legislative branch must perform all lawmaking and exceeds the enumerated powers to produce coins of metal money and to regulate the weight of metal contained in those coins and in foreign coins.

In practice, this has a whole host of problems.

The called-for increase in the money supply makes money unnaturally depreciate at unpredictable rates.

The single actuation variable (the quantity of government money) can drive only a single measured variable (employment, prices, or interest rates) to a setpoint.

Control of each of these measured variables involves large deadtime, which makes control poor. This is because after the Fed makes a change in the money quantity, the resulting change in employment, prices, or interest rates isn’t immediate. Until then, the Fed has to fly blind:

Employment changes take time. To employ fewer people, producers may first build labor-saving processes. Then they must decide whether to lay off and follow through. To gain employment, workers may first learn new skills. To employ more people, producers must decide, interview, and hire.

Price increases require producers to decide to risk making customers consider other producers.

Fed manipulations of the money quantity do not finalize Interest rates. To borrow more, borrowers must plan, decide the amount, and get approved. To borrow less, borrowers must earn and save, then pay off loans. To save more, savers must earn more or spend less.

Employment decisions aren’t up to the Fed, either directly (since the Fed doesn’t hire people to produce products other than money) or indirectly (since the Fed doesn’t execute statutes or regulate producers other than banks).

Thus, prices can be made stable only by harming savers, producers, and customers:

Producers increase their productivity and reduce prices quickly to satisfy customers, so real prices decrease. The Fed can only keep nominal prices stable.

To do this, the Fed must increase the money quantity by having banks create money.

But then savers earn less interest, so people save less.

Producers try not to miss opportunities, so they borrow more. But many of these investments can’t pay off, because the created money isn’t savings that savers will later spend.

Banks create money to loan. When people pay back loans, they destroy the money. Money is like energy. Investing saved money is like using a battery that’s fully charged. Investing using bank-borrowed money is like using a battery that lets you get started but otherwise is fully discharged.

Everything that’s produced is ultimately used by people and must be paid for from people’s earnings. The total of people’s saved past earnings, present earnings, and borrowed future earnings must be sufficient to pay for the new products that result from investments, or people can’t buy all of these new products. This happens.

Overall, that makes investment of created money unsustainable. Eventually in their roles as workers, people lose raises, jobs, and opportunities. In their roles as customers, people receive less added value, borrow more, and pay more interest.

The only people who gain are government people, who borrow and spend more, and bankers, who rake in more interest.

Interest rates can’t be known by the Fed to be moderate. People are harmed if banks create money, as described above, so government people shouldn’t have banks create money. Instead, savers should earn and save money. Then savers and borrowers together work out what interest rates maximize value-adding.

Given these preponderant problems, the Fed has made government money error cycles more frequent. It has also enabled governments to grow massive.

James Anthony is the author of The Constitution Needs a Good Party and rConstitution Papers, publishes rConstitution.us, and has written in Daily Caller, The Federalist, American Thinker, American Greatness, Mises Institute, and Foundation for Economic Education. Mr. Anthony is an experienced chemical engineer with a master’s in mechanical engineering.

