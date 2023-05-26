Bella Thorne Is Engaged To Be Married

Singer and actress Bella Thorne is engaged to film and television producer Mark Emms, and is already dreaming about her wedding.

Emms proposed to Thorne on May 13 at her home in California, according to Vogue. The 25-year-old star now has an emerald-cut diamond ring that is over 10 carats. The couple began dating in 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party, according to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

The happy couple celebrated this milestone moment by gathering with their families, according to Vogue. They’ve only been engaged for two weeks, but Thorne is already putting thought into various elements of her dream wedding.

She’s envisioning a countryside wedding in the U.K., where Emms is from, according to Vogue. Thorne also has some ideas about what type of wedding dress she will be wearing on her big day.

“Every bride does not need one gown, but four!” Thorne told Vogue.

She has already expressed interest in wearing Dior or vintage Schiaparelli — or maybe both — on her wedding day. (RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged To Be Married)

Thorne described the strong feelings she immediately had for Emms.

“It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne said, according to Vogue.

This is the second engagement for Thorne, and comes a year after she and former fiance Benjamin Mascolo ended their relationship.