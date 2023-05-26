‘These Motherf*ckers Had The Data’: Maher, Billy Corgan Rip COVID Experts For Lockdowns

Comedian and podcast host Bill Maher and The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan tore into politicians and experts who instituted COVID-19 restrictions despite contrary data.

The duo were discussing “helicopter parenting” before they transitioned to talk about COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

“These motherfuckers had the data pretty early on,” Corgan said in reference to the so-called experts. “And they wouldn’t let it go.”

“Somebody was jerking off in an office somewhere laughing about what they got people to do,” he continued.

Maher said he understood the need for certain, temporary restrictions if the hospitals had been overrun, adding it “didn’t happen as much as they hyped it.”

“I can see draconian measures for a short period of time but then to let something that should have been two weeks drag on for two, three years,” Maher said before Corgan jumped in to remind him of “flatten the curve.” (RELATED: Maher Confronts Sean Penn Over Allegations Of Covid ‘Misinformation,’ Says US Govt Was A Purveyor)

“Remember herd immunity?” Maher quipped.

“Oh fuck.”

Maher then added that officials responsible for the lockdowns didn’t even apologize.

Maher has been outspoken against both COVID-19-related policies and vaccine mandates. During a February episode of Club Random, Maher said COVID rules like mask-wearing “turned out to be stupid” and “useless.” He then rejected vaccine mandates.

“Yes, I’m glad there were vaccines…but, please do not insist on insisting on what I put in my body, there are some vaccines I would love to have and might need and would fight you for, but I should be able to make my own medical decisions.”