Britney Spears Stuns Fans By Announcing She Has Reconciled With Her Mother

Britney Spears shocked fans by announcing she has reconciled with her mother after years of being estranged from one another due to family tension.

The pop star turned to Instagram Thursday night to update fans on her relationship with her mother, Lynne. “My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years” Spears said. “It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” Spears wrote.

Spears continued to relay information about her reconciliation with her mother.

“And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!” she said, before writing “I love 💕 you so much !!!”

Spears’ excitement was evident through her written message. “Psss … I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years!!! ” Spears wrote.

She concluded her post by writing, “Let’s go shopping afterwards!!!”

Lynne flew to Los Angeles Wednesday and spent a half hour with Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari. (RELATED: REPORT: Celebrities Issue Legal Letters In Effort To Delay Britney Spears’ Tell-All Book)

The initial meeting was abrupt and reportedly seemed tense, but led to a longer, more positive exchange the following day, according to TMZ.

Spears and her mother had been publicly feuding over differences in opinion regarding Spears’ 13-year conservatorship. Sources told TMZ Lynne is “committed to making it right with her daughter.”