Bud Light, Target Bleeding Money As Conservatives Boycott. The Dollar Amount Is Staggering

Target and Bud Light have lost a whopping $28 billion combined amid marketing decisions geared toward transgender individuals, according to a report from Fox Business.

Bud Light promoted transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for its March Madness contest, costing parent company Anheuser-Busch nearly $19 billion in fallout, Fox Business reported Friday. Shares are also down 14% amid the boycotts.

Target was forced to pull some of its LGBTQ-themed items that catered to transgender individuals, cutting off more than $9 billion in market value with shares down 12.6%, according to the outlet.

“These are both cases where brands have gotten in the middle of some really controversial issues,” Northwestern Kellog associate chair of marketing, Timothy Calkins, told Fox. “I think we’ll see more brands be very cautious about getting into the middle of some of these really controversial issues.” (RELATED: Target Caught Partnering With Organization That Hides Children’s Gender Transition From Parents)

Conservatives put pressure on both companies, calling for nationwide boycotts. Target pulled items that were “at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” company spokesperson Kayla Castaneda said. Thousands of Pride month products were originally listed, ranging from books and home furnishings to clothing items.

Target is selling a brand called Abprallen, that was created by a woman who identifies as a man and is also a Satanist who designed pieces for Targets recent “Pride” clothing line.. first pic is the creator with some examples of their work being sold at target #BoycottTarget pic.twitter.com/MQXBBD2Nvo — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) May 21, 2023

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” Target said in a statement.

Target CEO Brian Cornell has since recommitted the retail giant to its support of the LGBTQ community.