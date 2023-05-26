Celine Dion Cancels Her Entire Tour

Famous singer Celine Dion canceled her entire Courage World Tour because of her health struggles, she announced Friday.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she wrote on her Instagram page. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” Dion said.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again,” she said.

Dion suggested there was still hope that the tour would be resumed at some point in the future. “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” Dion wrote.

Her post offered valuable information for ticketholders.

“Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale,” she said.

"Tickets purchased for the forty-two cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale," she said.

"For further ticket inquiries or options, ticketholders should reach out to their original point of purchase."

There was more information on refunds and ticket returns in the link in her Instagram bio.

Dion revealed she suffers from a rare and incurable neurological disease called stiff-person syndrome in December, and admitted that it is a painful condition preventing her from performing live.

She had previously postponed some of her tour dates. This was the first notice of cancelation.