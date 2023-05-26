Charles Barkley And Shaq Create Hilarious Chaos To End ‘Inside The NBA’

I bet the producers were relieved when the show ended.

The classic ‘Inside The NBA’ television show is known to have chaotic moments that result in explosions of laughter (mainly thanks to basketball legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal), and Thursday night’s edition of the program was no different.

Following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals that saw the Boston Celtics take out the Miami Heat, 110-97, to bring their series deficit down to 2-3, ‘Inside The NBA’ did a segment where they got all of the hosts to read a sentence in a Boston accent.

With Barkley, he was given, “saw Ernie at Fenway Park eating chowder on top of the monster.”

Charles Barkley doing a Boston accent is pain pic.twitter.com/9NSYNi8NnN — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 26, 2023

Later, Barkley then mentioned that he’s never been to Fenway Park before, and said that he “would love to sit on top of the monster,” and kept repeating it, which resulted in Shaq and Kenny Smith completely bursting into laughter.

Eventually, Barkley realized why Shaq and Kenny were laughing, but by then, it was time for the show to end, and I’m willing to bet that the producers (and Ernie Johnson) were ecstatic about it.

Charles Barkley “I would love to sit on top of the monster”

Shaq “Whatchu say Chuck? 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/STqblaVoLh — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 26, 2023

How can you not love Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal?

Which reminds me, I absolutely love how defensive Shaq has been of the Miami Heat throughout the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s a true Heat lifer, and I still remember that championship glory that he gave us. (RELATED: Jimmy Butler Blasted Country Music To Anger His Teammates, Hilariously Became Fan By Accident)

It was our very first title:

Special times, special times.