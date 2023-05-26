‘I Just Can’t Get Over This Number’: CNN Host Shocked At Poll Showing Biden Cratering Among Key Demographic

CNN Host Poppy Harlow was shocked Friday about a new poll showing President Joe Biden polling poorly with independent-Democratic-leaning voters and younger voters.

CNN released a poll Thursday showing 66% of Americans say Biden winning in 2024 would be a “disaster” or “setback” for the country, with CNN’s Jake Tapper calling it “horrible news, horrible for Joe Biden.”

“New CNN polling shows 60% of Democratic and Democratic leaning voters backing Biden in 2024,” host Erica Hill said. The CNN poll showed 20% of Democrats support rival candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr and 8% are behind another challenger, author Marianne Williamson.

“When asked specifically about a second term, only a third of Americans feel a 2024 win for Biden would be a win for the country,” Hill continued, before introducing her panelists.

“When we look at this new polling, Ashley, you see the vast majority of Democratic aligned voters, they’re throwing their support behind Biden. But what stood out to me are independent leaning Democrats and younger voters, they’re really not as enthusiastic. There were questions about messaging. There were questions about what is or is not being sold. How significant do you think that hill is for Biden to climb?” (RELATED: Harvard Poll Shows One Stat That Could Mean The End Of Biden 2024)

“I am almost certain that Joe Biden will be the democratic nominee by 2024,” former White House Senior Policy Adviser Ashley Allison responded, before saying Biden needs to “explain” to voters what he’s done and his plans for the future.

“I just can’t get over this number,” Harlow exclaimed. “Can we pull it back up? 66% of voters in this poll say Biden’s 2024 win, if he wins, what will that mean for the country? 66% say it will be a disaster or a setback. They’re not hot on Trump either, but how do you counter the numbers?”

“It’s going to be very difficult for him,” Republican strategist Chapin Fay said, arguing that the southern border is a huge issue plaguing the president.

Biden has performed poorly in recent polls, especially when it comes to issues like the border crisis. A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found just 31% of Americans approve Biden’s handling of immigration amid a surge of migrants arriving at the border.