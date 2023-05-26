Deion Sanders Breaks Single-Game Ticket Sales Record For Colorado Football

My man Coach Prime!

Numbers don’t lie, and judging by the latest ticket sales, there’s a high demand to witness Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders potentially turn the University of Colorado Buffaloes football program from total losers into national champions.

Colorado sold a total of 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday, setting a school record for the largest number sold in one day. With their season-ticket sales, the Buffaloes have already sold out, the first time the university has done so since 1996. The Buffaloes’ spring game — which featured snowy and cold weather — also sold out.

Ticket sales were so intense Wednesday that it even crashed Colorado’s website:

When Colorado’s single game tickets went on sale on Wednesday, fans crashed the website: pic.twitter.com/WZUMO4V6nX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 25, 2023

Deion Sanders really is that guy.

For the most part, I see love being thrown Deion Sanders‘ way, but there’s the occasional comment about how Coach Prime’s ego is too big and all that blah, blah, blah, but I’m like … how can you not love an ego like this?

Deion Sanders posted this after flipping 2023 No. 1 CB Cormani McClain from Miami to Colorado 🕺 (via @DeionSanders) pic.twitter.com/Pxdyx3Rjph — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2023

And then on top of that, it’s backed up by near undefeated seasons as a head coach (and as you see, landing top recruits) after winning a couple of Super Bowls as a player. It’s not like this man can’t walk the walk. Deion is gloriously flamboyant and literally backs everything up with his Midas touch. (RELATED: ‘Black C*ck Black’: ESPN’s Tom Hart Has One Of The Most Embarrassing Slip-Ups Ever During Auburn-Vanderbilt Game)

I just don’t know how anybody couldn’t like this guy — shoutout to Coach Prime!