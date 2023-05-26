Editorial

Deion Sanders Breaks Single-Game Ticket Sales Record For Colorado Football

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
My man Coach Prime!

Numbers don’t lie, and judging by the latest ticket sales, there’s a high demand to witness Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders potentially turn the University of Colorado Buffaloes football program from total losers into national champions.

Colorado sold a total of 11,273 single-game tickets Wednesday, setting a school record for the largest number sold in one day. With their season-ticket sales, the Buffaloes have already sold out, the first time the university has done so since 1996. The Buffaloes’ spring game — which featured snowy and cold weather — also sold out.

Ticket sales were so intense Wednesday that it even crashed Colorado’s website:

Deion Sanders really is that guy.

For the most part, I see love being thrown Deion Sanders‘ way, but there’s the occasional comment about how Coach Prime’s ego is too big and all that blah, blah, blah, but I’m like … how can you not love an ego like this?

And then on top of that, it’s backed up by near undefeated seasons as a head coach (and as you see, landing top recruits) after winning a couple of Super Bowls as a player. It’s not like this man can’t walk the walk. Deion is gloriously flamboyant and literally backs everything up with his Midas touch. (RELATED: ‘Black C*ck Black’: ESPN’s Tom Hart Has One Of The Most Embarrassing Slip-Ups Ever During Auburn-Vanderbilt Game)

I just don’t know how anybody couldn’t like this guy — shoutout to Coach Prime!