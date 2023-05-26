‘Fair Equals Fun’: Disney Cartoon Teaches Preschoolers About Equity

A cartoon episode on Disney+, aimed at pre-school students, teaches children about equity, explaining that in order to have fun, everyone needs to receive fair and equal treatment.

A minute and a half long, the “Learn about Fairness” episode of “Ready For Preschool” by Disney Junior, explains the concepts of equality and equity using the classic Disney characters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto and Goofy. The episode explains that when equality isn’t enough to make things fair, equity is needed, noting that some may get help while others don’t (RELATED: Florida School Board Nixes ‘Institutional Racism’ Policy After DeSantis Admin Says It Might Violate Law)\

The episode begins with the four characters on a picnic, explaining that in order for things to be fun, they must be equal. Mickey gives his friends the same amount of food for lunch, explaining that equality is when everyone gets the exact same portions

“Some of the time equality just doesn’t make things fair,” the episode says. “Like when we are at the orchard, picking apples we can share. While some of us are short, some of us are tall, so I might need a big boost, while you need none at all. When everybody gets whatever help they need to succeed, that’s called equity.”

In the next scene, Minnie, Goofy and Pluto all stand on boxes under a tree to pick apples, though Pluto is unable to reach. Goofy then gives his box to Pluto, and the show explains that in order for everyone to have what is fair, some may get help while others don’t.

Minnie, Goofy, Pluto and Mickey then each have a basket of apples, however, Mickey has less than Minnie, the episode shows. Minnie gives some of her apples to Mickey so they have the same amount because “fair equals fun.”

In the final scene, all the characters are riding bikes, but Pluto is pushing his bike and cannot keep up. Goofy attaches a wagon to the back of his bike to pull Pluto instead. “When we take a ride on our bikes, equity will make it right,” the show stated. “Because fair, fair, fair, equals fun.”

In 2022, Disney decided to stop using the phrases “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen” in an effort to be more inclusive. Later in the year, the corporation shut down iconic “Splash Mountain” attraction, claiming it promotes “racial stereotypes.”

Disney has recently come under fire after claiming that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation in Pre-K-12 classrooms, was not inclusive enough of the LBGTQ community. Since then DeSantis has moved to limit the corporation’s self-governing privileges in the state.

Disney did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

