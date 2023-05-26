Fomer Senior Biden Advisor Says Biden Campaign Has To ‘Run A Very Different Campaign Than 2020’ To Win

Former White House Senior Policy Adviser Ashley Allison said Friday on CNN that President Joe Biden will have to “run a very different campaign” from 2020 if he wants to win in 2024.

A new CNN poll shows 66% of Americans think Biden winning in 2024 would be a “disaster” or “setback” for the country. Allison first reacted to that news.

“So what Biden really needs to do is explain to [voters] what he did in the last three years and what he’ll do if re-elected. He was able to do bipartisan gun reform and an infrastructure bill which people haven’t really seen the benefits of yet. I think there is opportunity,” Allison continued. (RELATED: ‘He’s Fine In The Basement’: Terry McAuliffe Says Small, Strategic Statements Are Biden’s Ticket To Winning In November)

“I have said all along, I don’t think – re-elections are super hard. We’re coming off a really challenging time in our country. I think the Biden campaign can do it. They need to make sure they run a very different campaign than 2020. We have to get on the doors, we were all locked in our house during COVID. We have to really get out there, talk to voters, explain to them why we need another four years to keep the country on track.”

Biden was mocked throughout the 2020 election season for rarely making public appearances and running his campaign from home.

Democratic operative Joe Trippi told the Washington Examiner in 2020 that “Biden’s style, his strengths, are better, are more effective in environments that aren’t rallies. The fact that he’s not going to have to operate in that environment probably benefits him.”