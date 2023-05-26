Arkansas Homeowner Holds Alleged Intruder At Gunpoint After His Dogs Wake Him Up

An Arkansas man held an alleged intruder at gunpoint until police arrived after his barking dogs alerted him to the purported burglar’s entry early Thursday, according to local reports.

Deputies were called to the home at about 12:30 a.m. and found the unnamed homeowner holding Braydan Anthony Sisk, 29, at gunpoint, Region 8 News reported, citing Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery.

The homeowner’s barking dogs had reportedly woken him up, and when the homeowner turned on the lights he found Sisk standing in his home, according to Region 8. (RELATED: Police Dog Tracks Down 76-Year-Old Woman Who Got Lost For 20 Hours In The Woods)

“The homeowner was armed and held the intruder at gunpoint, asking him what he was doing inside the house,” Montgomery told the outlet. “While waiting for deputies to arrive, Sisk admitted to the homeowner that he had also entered into a camper that was on the property.”

Police said the suspect was known to them and that he was on parole with a minimum of five previous felony convictions, FOX28 reported.

Law enforcement brought Sisk to a detention center, where he was charged with a residential burglary felony, a misdemeanor of criminal trespassing, penalty enhancement of habitual offender and a parole violation, according to FOX28.

It remains unclear whether Sisk stole or damaged any of the homeowner’s property, the outlet reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

Sisk is currently being held on $25,000 bond and will be arraigned in court June 12, according to Region 8.