Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets Favored To Land LeBron And Bronny James Father-Son Duo

Yeah, I won’t lie … this would be pretty cool to see go down in the Queen City.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced from the NBA Playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, LeBron James set the world of basketball on fire by revealing he was considering retirement. With that being said, however, many (including myself) don’t believe he’s actually going to do that.

There’s a few different reasons why, but one of the biggest has to be the fact that LeBron James has spoken previously about how he wants to play with his son Bronny, who doesn’t get into the NBA until 2024 — meaning we still have a whole season to play before we even get to that point.

This hasn’t stopped the oddsmakers (such beautiful people) though, who have already come up with their favorite NBA teams to land the potential father-son duo of LeBron and Bronny, and according to them, the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets are the top landing spots at +950.

Here is the complete list of favorite teams:

Well Houston, this would be interesting 👀 How does the prospect of this duo float your boat? According to oddsmakers at https://t.co/wz2oY6oFl5 pic.twitter.com/iDNP5CWyp8 — Shaun Bijani (@ShaunBijani) May 25, 2023

God, could you imagine if the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to pull this off?

That city would flip.

But screw the fairy tale stuff. Out of all the favorites on the list, I prefer the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, for the simple reasoning of stomping grounds (old and new). As a lot of you know, I’m originally from southern Virginia, so Charlotte was definitely a city I hung out in a lot, and I currently live in Florida — it would be cool to see Orlando get some glory.

Other than that … did my Miami Heat make the list? No? Okay. (RELATED: Jimmy Butler Blasted Country Music To Anger His Teammates, Hilariously Became Fan By Accident)

But seriously though, it would be pretty cool to see LeBron and Bronny play with each other one day, but hopefully for an appealing brand if it does happen.

I wanna like these guys, but they make it hard (dad, in particular).