Jimmy Butler Guarantees Eastern Conference Championship After Miami Heat Get Outright Embarrassed By Boston Celtics

This is exactly what I wanna hear from my superstar.

I can’t lie, it was a pretty dark vibe for me Thursday night as my Miami Heat were completely embarrassed by the Boston Celtics, 110-97, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals — bringing my Heat’s series lead down to 3-2 heading into Game 6, which takes place in South Beach. And though the Heat still have the mathematical advantage, let’s be honest here, all of the momentum has swung in the favor of the C’s (I have to give them credit, they rolled us).

As a Miami fan, I admit I was rattled (and yes, I was a little bit scared that Boston might end up pulling off the 0-3 comeback), however, a certain someone made me feel better, and got me back in a positive mindset that my Heat will indeed win the Eastern Conference championship, and that certain someone is my man and Miami superstar Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy — in glorious fashion — is 100% unfazed by the two-game winning streak of the Celtics. Yeah, he acknowledged the fact that the Heat got outright slaughtered in Game 5, but the six-time All-Star guaranteed … yes, GUARANTEED … that Miami will be your Eastern Conference champions.

“We just have to play better, start the game better,” said Butler. “… We’re always going to stay positive knowing that we can and we will win this series. We’ll just have to close it out at home.”

“We can and we will win this series.” Jimmy Butler still has confidence that the Heat will close out the series 👀 pic.twitter.com/QpZzYzL8G3 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 26, 2023

My man took me from rattled Heat fan back to cocky Heat fan in a matter of 1.5 seconds, and as a matter of fact, I’m gonna join Jimmy and guarantee that my Miami Heat WILL win this series and punch their tickets to the NBA Finals. (RELATED: Jimmy Butler Blasted Country Music To Anger His Teammates, Hilariously Became Fan By Accident)

And I’ll be getting me an Eastern Conference championship t-shirt just like I did with my Florida Panthers:

Just ordered my official @FlaPanthers 2023 Eastern Conference Champions t-shirt… Man, what a glorious time. #TimeToHunt — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) May 25, 2023

Have your fun for now, Heat haters.