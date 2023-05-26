‘Fat Gift To NYC’s Bottom-Feeding Legal Sharks’: Mayor Signs Anti-Weight Discrimination Bill

Democratic New York Mayor Eric Adams signed a bill Friday that bans discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on weight and height, Fox News reported.

“I’m a person that believes in health, so when you talk about not discriminating against someone because of their body type, it’s not fighting against obesity; it’s just being fair,” Adams said, Fox News reported. “Science has shown body type is not a connection to if you’re healthy or unhealthy, and I think that’s a misnomer we are really dispelling.”

Adams previously wrote a book titled, “Healthy At Last: A Plant-Based Approach to Preventing and Reversing Diabetes and Other Chronic Illnesses,” that describes how he lost 35 pounds on a plant-based diet.

Victoria Abraham, a recent graduate from New York University and a self-described “Fat Activist,” told CNN that the legislation will help support her if she faces discrimination at work.

“Walking into a job interview as a fat person, I’m already at a disadvantage. I know that whatever my qualifications are, my weight is a con,” Abraham said. “I know that at least when I get a job, if I’m experiencing this discrimination, I have someone supporting me. I have the support of the government; I have legal protection where there wasn’t any before.”

History is being made today in NYC! ⁠The Mayor has signed into law a bill to outlaw discrimination based on a person’s height or weight!

⁠

This legislation will help millions and will be a catalyst for other cities to follow suit.⁠ Sign the petition https://t.co/FVmP9AISMk pic.twitter.com/SyhzyxGSyO — NAAFA (@NAAFAofficial) May 26, 2023

Shaun Abreu, a New York City councilman and the bill’s lead sponsor, explained the bill is “not only protecting people in the workplace from this or in getting apartments, but it’s also about changing culture.” (RELATED: ‘Cops Have To Be Able To Chase’: Maher, Famous Rocker Rip Into Chicago Over Restrictions On Police)

He was inspired to sponsor the bill after he gained weight and felt that people treated him differently as a result.

“Just recently someone who I considered to be a friend came up to me and touched my stomach and said, ‘we’re getting bigger there buddy.’ And it just speaks to the toxic culture that exists in the United States when it comes to people that are above their average peers weight,” he said, according to CNN.

However, critics of the bill worry it will lead to an onslaught of lawsuits and require costly modifications.

“The extent of the impact and cost of this legislation has not been fully considered,” Kathy Wylde, president of The Partnership of New York City, said in a statement. “Testimony at the hearing talked about the problems overweight people face sitting in restaurant and theater seats, bikes having a weight limit, taxicabs requiring seat belt extenders. All of these things could be considered discrimination under this bill and require costly modifications to avoid fines and lawsuits.”

Not everyone protected under the bill is supportive either.

“I’m overweight but I’m not a victim,” Joseph Borelli, a Republican New York City councilman, said, according to the Daily Mail. “No one should feel bad for me except my struggling shirt buttons.”

Borelli also raised concerns that the legislation will empower people to “sue anyone and everything.”

The New York Post’s editorial board branded the legislation a “fat gift to NYC’s bottom-feeding legal sharks.”

Michigan, Washington state and Washington, D.C., already prohibit discrimination based on size while New Jersey and Massachusetts are considering similar measures, according to The New York Times.