Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Is Putting The Most Gorgeous Carolina Blue Jumpman Car In The Coca-Cola 600

I know what car I’m rooting for this weekend.

The Coca-Cola 600, one of the most prestigious (and the outright longest) races on the NASCAR circuit, takes place this Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Shoutout to the Queen City!)

Michael Jordan‘s 23XI Racing will have two cars in the race — No. 23 driven by Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick will be in the No. 45 car.

Well, as we all know, Jordan‘s home state is North Carolina, and the 600 also happens to be in the same city as the Charlotte Hornets, which he’s the owner of. On top of that, the G.O.A.T. went to the University of North Carolina (UNC), which is only a few hours away from the Queen City.

Pretty cool setup for the legendary Michael Jordan heading into the iconic Coca-Cola 600, right?

In fact, it’s so cool that one of Jordan’s cars will have a special design to honor their boss, as Reddick’s No. 45 car will feature a Carolina blue paint scheme, as well as the swagged out Jordan Jumpan logo on a few different parts.

Just check out this pure drip:

Man, what a gorgeous car.

But as far as Tyler Reddick, I’m all in. I don’t have a favorite driver (but I always tune in to the Coca-Cola 600), so I’ll be rooting for him and that outright swagoo that he’ll be driving. (RELATED: Legendary Kentucky Derby Champion Fusaichi Pegasus Dies At 26)

