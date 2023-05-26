Mississippi Cop Allegedly Shoots 11-Year-Old Who Called 911 For Help

Police allegedly shot an 11-year-old from Mississippi who had called 911 for help.

Aderrien Murry was shot in the chest, allegedly by an Indianola Police Department officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call from Murry’s home, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The boy is currently recovering at home after being released from the hospital. His family is calling for the officer to be terminated from the Indianola Police Department.

The incident started when Aderrien’s mother, Nakala Murry, told him to call for help after one of her other children’s fathers came to their home at 4 a.m., behaving “irate,” according to Nakala, CNN reported. Aderrien did as he was told and an officer arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, according to the outlet.

Nakala Murry said the cop arrived with “his gun drawn at the front door and asked those inside the home to come outside.” Then, as Aderrien rounded a corner into the living room the officer allegedly shot him. It is currently unclear as to why the situation unfolded the way it did or why the officer allegedly shot at Aderrien. (RELATED: ‘Don’t F*cking Shoot Her!’: Bodycam Shows Moment Cop Shoots, Kills Woman After She Allegedly Pulled Knife)

“Once he came from around the corner, he got shot,” Aderrien’s mother said. “I cannot grasp why. The same cop that told him to come out of the house. (Aderrien) did, and he got shot. He kept asking, ‘Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?’”

Aderrien was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, and a lacerated liver. There were two other children in the home at the time of the shooting — Nakala’s other daughter and her 2-year-old nephew. An investigation into the officer’s alleged actions is underway, according to NBC.

For now, the officer has been suspended without pay, Fox News reported. The department has so far not released the body camera footage, CNN reported.

The Indianola Police Department told the Daily Caller it has no comment on the situation at this time.