Newsmax Host Blasts Texas GOP Over ‘Impaired’ House Speaker, Recommended Impeachment Of AG Paxton

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo ripped Republicans in the Texas House of Representatives Friday over the state House’s speaker appearing drunk, legislative failures and the recommended impeachment of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A Texas House of Representatives committee recommended Paxton be impeached over seeking taxpayer funds to pay a $3.3 million settlement of securities fraud allegations. Prior to the committee’s recommendation, Paxton called for the resignation of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan after video surfaced of Phelan appearing impaired while presiding over debate in the Texas House of Representatives. (RELATED: Fox News’ Biggest Rival Predicts Massive Windfall From Tucker’s Abrupt Departure)

“In my home state of Texas, pro-Democrat House Republican leadership killed overwhelmingly supported legislation like school choice,” Salcedo said. “A Democrat Morning News poll showed that the vast majority of all parties in Texas, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, support parental school choice, but the left-wing GOP leadership joined all socialists and killed parental rights anyway.”

“The same left-wing Republicans passed a ban on the teaching of the hate whitey theory Critical Race Theory in Texas schools, yet they provided no mechanism to enforce their worthless law, thus, unaccountable gov ed does whatever the hell it wants, and Texas Republican House leadership made sure parents are helpless, defenseless, to protect their own children,” Salcedo continued.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas threatened May 15 to veto school choice legislation after the body reduced the number of students eligible for vouchers.

WATCH:

Salcedo also blasted the Texas House for failing to pass legislation to prohibit China, Russia and other hostile countries from buying land in Texas, citing the need to prevent them from spying on military installations.

“Now this all sounds kind of crazy. It should. I mean, one would have to be seriously impaired to run a state like this,” Salcedo said, before playing some of the video of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan slurring words while presiding over the Texas House of Representatives.

The Texas House of Representatives announced an investigation into Paxton after he called for Phelan’s resignation and plans to vote on an impeachment resolution Saturday.

“While the Texas House GOP leadership was busy delivering for China, delivering for socialists and the deviants and gov ed in the legislative session, Paxton was busy being a conservative and opposing Democrats, rather than doing their bidding and passing their priorities,” Salcedo said.

“I get emails all the time from all of you asking me, ‘Hey, what can we do to stop the destruction of our nation ushered in by Democrats and facilitated by supporters and the GOP?’” Salcedo concluded. “Well, the one thing you can do is support the heroes out there before there aren’t any left.”

