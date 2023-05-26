Video Shows Aftermath Of Plane Crash That Left Pilot With ‘Significant Injuries’

A small plane crashed Thursday at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, with the pilot suffering “significant injuries,” a local news outlet reports.

A witness reported that a yellow Piper PA-25-260 aircraft angled downward to pick up a banner, but instead of flying back up, the plane stalled and crashed, according to Local 10. Firefighters rescued the pilot from the cockpit and promptly put him in an ambulance.

The pilot’s condition was “stable but (he) sustained significant injuries,” Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Division Chief Scott Gunnwas told the outlet via email. (RELATED: Pilot Killed In Reno Air Races, Sheriff’s Office Says)

UPDATE: The banner plane pilot who crashed at North Perry Airport today suffered “significant injuries,” officials say.

He was flying the same type of plane for the same company involved a fatal crash in Hollywood less than two weeks ago. https://t.co/THsLB4e8HN

— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 25, 2023

Another banner plane from North Perry Airport crashed on a Hollywood roadway the previous week and killed the pilot, according to NBC6. The yellow banner plane involved in the more recent accident was also reportedly operated by Aerial Banners Inc.

“It’s a very tough situation,” the Aerial Banners owner told NBC6. “We’re doing our own investigation along with the NTSB and FAA, like we always do.”

The unnamed owner said the two crashes do not “seem” to be connected, the outlet reported.