Here’s How One Norwegian Airline Is Trying To Cash In On Thousands Of Horny US Sailors Coming Ashore

A Norwegian airline advertisement attempted to cash in on the thousands of U.S. sailors disembarking in Oslo this weekend having unprotected sex with local women, according to a photo of the ad posted online Thursday.

The advertisement appeared directed at the roughly 4,000 sailors and Marines deployed with the USS Gerald R. Ford, which docked temporarily in the Norwegian capitol city on Wednesday ahead of participating in NATO exercises in the Arctic, Task and Purpose first reported. Advertising cheap long-haul flights from the U.S. to Oslo, the ad capitalized on the potential payout from American sailors who might in nine months time like to visit any offspring produced during their brief shore visit this May.

“Missionary accomplished?” the ad read, seeming to hint at an unofficial objective for many sailors during shore visits detailed in the comments of a Reddit post discussing the promotion. (RELATED: Reports Of Sexual Assault In The Military Continue To Rise, Pentagon Survey Finds)

“We’ll see you in 9 months, sailor,” the ad read. It advertised one-way flights from the U.S. to Oslo starting at $177.

However, the latest cheap flight from the U.S. to Oslo leaves from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on September 18 at $176.20 one-way, according to the Norse Atlantic Airways booking website. At posting time, a flight nine months from now, in March 2024, would cost upwards of $600 round trip.

“The advert was launched yesterday and is only featured in central Oslo, Norway,” a spokesperson for Norse Atlantic Airways said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation on Friday.

Local populations often perceive U.S. military deployments, particularly newer ones, as a positive force on the economy, according to Department of Defense research.

Ship’s commanders can authorize troops to take “liberty,” or shore leave, after coming to port and can span from hours to several days, according to Navy guidance.

Wednesday’s visit to Oslo by the world’s largest and the Navy’s most advanced warship marks the first time a U.S. aircraft carrier has visited Norway in 65 years, according to a Navy press release.

During the brief stay, “Sailors will experience the rich heritage of Oslo through community relations events and have the opportunity to visit popular cultural and historical landmarks around the city,” the Navy said.

The Ford is conducting a regular deployment in Europe under the U.S. Sixth Fleet, “demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy’s globally deployed force,” according to the Navy.

A Norwegian commenter in the Reddit post noted that local news leading up to the carrier’s arrival emphasized the Ford’s massive size and tense security situation regarding Russia, which shares a border with Norway.

“This is Norway’s security,” Norwegian Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram said, according to the Navy. “It is a clear expression of the security guarantees we have through NATO, not least the close cooperation and partnership we have with the United States.”

The U.S. Navy did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

