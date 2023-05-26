Ryan Reynolds Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Fan Who Met Him As Dying Wish

Famous actor Ryan Reynolds on Thursday posted a tribute to Jay Fear, a terminally ill fan who met Reynolds as his final wish before he died of cancer.

Fear was 45 years old and suffered from terminal appendix cancer, according to the BBC. He was a Wrexham soccer fan and requested to meet the team’s co-owner, Reynolds, before he died. The charity Bucket List Wishes in part facilitated Fear’s wish, the outlet reported.

“So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn’t have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget,” Reynolds tweeted Thursday. “This man lived.” (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Fulfills Fan’s Dying Wish)

So grateful to have spent time with Jay Fear. He didn’t have much of it left and the fact he shared that time so freely with others is something I’ll never take for granted and never forget. This man lived. Sending all my love to Deb, Jess and Sam. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yhjOsuAbZ7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 25, 2023

Reynolds concluded his message by offering support to Fear’s family.

“Thank you for sharing your dad with me. I know how inadequate words must be given your enormous loss,” he said, according to BBC. “I loved every second I spent with Jay.”

Fear said the experience meeting Reynolds was as much meant for his family as it was for himself, the outlet reported. “They are the ones that are going to remember what happened for the rest of their lives,” he said after receiving the invite to meet the actor.

“I just hope this is a core memory that they’ll never forget.”

Fear is survived by his wife, Deb, his daughter, Jess and his son, Sam, according to the BBC.