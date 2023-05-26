Michigan Mall Cop Accused Of Slashing Teen During Alleged Food Court Fight

A security guard allegedly cut a teenager with a knife during a heated argument in the food court area of a Michigan mall May 15, according to local outlets.

Brent Pierce, 31, engaged in a verbal argument with a 16-year-old at Fashion Square Mall shortly before 9:30 p.m., WJRT reported. The situation escalated when Pierce pulled out a knife and allegedly used it to cut the teenager’s arm.

Following the alleged altercation, the unnamed injured teenager left the mall with her friend and went to a local hospital for medical attention, WJRT reported. Pierce contacted emergency services once the teenagers had left the shopping center, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Allegedly Shows Pickaxe-Wielding Man Threatening Roommate After Crashing Car Into Neighborhood Home)

A 31-year-old man who was working security for the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township was arrested after allegedly cutting a 16-year-old with a knife. https://t.co/uCwo8Qr6jF — WNEM TV5 News (@WNEMTV5news) May 18, 2023

After interviewing Pierce, the teen and two witnesses, Saginaw Township police arrested the security guard for felony assault, WNEM reported.

Pierce was arraigned May 18 in Saginaw County District Court on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and assault with a dangerous weapon, WJRT reported. Pierce’s attorney argued the security guard carried the knife because of his job.

Additional concerns have emerged in light of Pierce’s alleged criminal history. He previously served two terms in prison, WJRT reported. His most recent conviction was for cutting a man’s neck with a knife in 2016. The alleged mall attack has raised questions about the hiring practices and background checks conducted by Fashion Square Mall management, according to the outlet.

The Saginaw Township Police Department and Fashion Square Mall did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.