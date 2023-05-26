Target Caught Partnering With Organization That Hides Children’s Gender Transition From Parents

The Target Corporation has been partnering with a group pushing policies to keep a child’s gender transition undisclosed from parents and teach gender ideology at all grade levels.

The group, the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN), believes gender ideology should be incorporated in all educational content and core subjects, listing a series of instructions on how to make transgender ideology apart of all aspects of the education system, according to its website. It instructs school districts to ensure all students’ “medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential” and must be kept in the dark from parents and guardians.

“[The local education agency] shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential… Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardian… This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action,” the group’s instruction reads.

The group’s also instructs educators on how to make math, science, and other core subjects “more inclusive of trans and non-binary identities” by “highlight[ing] diversity in names, gender, and family structure, including the use of “they/them” pronouns in word problems.

It also said teachers should intervene when students make graphs about biological sex but do not include gender identity, intersex and other options, according to a GLSEN blog on how to make “math class more inclusive.” (RELATED: ‘Great Thing For Our Brand’: Target CEO Goes Out On A Limb For Trans-Friendly Clothes As Bud Light Gets Nuked)

“When students are creating their own surveys, if they want to include data for biological sex, teachers need to be sure they include both intersex and other as choices and if the students want to include data for gender, a variety of choices need to be included, such as agender, genderfluid, female, male, nonbinary, transman, transwoman, and other,” the blog read.

Target has donated at least $2.1 million to the pro-trans organization, Fox reported. The company’s own press releases show that it donated $100,000 to the organization in June 2020. Another $100,000 donation in 2021 brought the total to nearly $2 million, according to the corporate website. They also partnered to produce a “Documentary Featuring Students, Educators, Volunteers Who Have Improved School Climate for LGBT Youth.”

The corporate giant came under scrutiny after displaying its “Pride Month” children’s products in stores, which included “tuck-friendly” swimsuits for boys identifying as girls. (RELATED: Watch “Damaged: The Transing of America’s Kids”)

The products also included onesies with rainbow, transgender themed hearts, while the children’s products feature drag queens and rainbows. The store is also LGBTQ-themed selling books titled, “Bye-Bye Binary” about a baby who does not fit “in a pink or blue corner” and “What Are Your Words,” a book that instructs children on how to use preferred pronouns. Some stores have removed the items following the backlash.

Schools across the country have kept parents and guardians in the dark about their children’s gender identities and transitions. One district in Colorado planned to incorporate a system that hides the children’s gender identity from parents, Fox News reported. A Christian teacher in California lost her job after refusing to comply with its gender guidelines.