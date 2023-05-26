RFK Jr. Supporters Like His ‘Kennedy Name’ More Than His Policies: POLL

A new poll suggests that support for Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is primarily based on his family and surname “Kennedy.”

Kennedy, 69, is running for the Democratic nomination against President Joe Biden and focused on “healing the divide” in America, which he claims that Biden’s presidency has deepened. However, a poll of his supporters by SSRS for CNN reveals that a plurality, 20%, supports him primarily because of his “Kennedy name/Family connections,” according to the poll.

That plurality is followed by 17% of voters who say they “Don’t know enough” about Kennedy, though would like to learn more, according to the poll. Meanwhile, just 12% of voters claim they support Kennedy because of his policies. (RELATED: ‘Socialism For The Rich’: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rips Democratic Party Over Bank Bailouts)

Most Democrats agree that the 2001 election was stolen from Al Gore. In 2005, I wrote an award-winning article for Rolling Stone showing how the deceptive use of Diebold voting machines in six Ohio counties constituted massive and consequential election fraud, possibly stealing… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 24, 2023

Kennedy, an environmental attorney and prominent vaccine skeptic, is a member of the Kennedy family, which has played a significant role in American public life over the last 80 years. He is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963, and late Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts, as well as the son of the late former Attorney General and Democratic Sen. Robert F. Kennedy of New York, who was assassinated while running for president in 1968.

Kennedy launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination in April and has proposed a variety of policy positions, including some favored by Republicans, such as countering the alleged “weaponization” of federal law enforcement, election security and criticism of the U.S. involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine. However, he has adopted more left-leaning positions on issues such as climate change and unionization.

Kennedy, so far, remains Biden’s primary opponent in the nomination, polling significantly ahead of Marianne Williamson, who also joined the race. He has attracted varying levels of support, with the same SSRS-CNN poll showing him polling at 20% against Biden.

The poll surveyed 1,227 respondents in total, and 170 Kennedy supporters, and had an error margin of +/- 3.7%. Kennedy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.