Driver Swims To Safety After Car Crash Plunge Into Canal

A driver involved in a two-car crash Friday in Doral ended up in a canal but was able to leave the car and swim out to safety, according to Local 10.

Emergency responders from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Doral Police arrived to the accident area at Northwest 92nd Avenue and 58th Street and sent one of the survivors to the hospital, according to Local 10. Doral Police Department spokeswoman Cmrd. Alicia Neal reported the driver was safe and responsive and that no other passengers were injured. (RELATED: Florida Motorist Stops For Turtle, Causes Semi To Crash In Multi-Car Pileup)

The police closed the roadway between Northwest 92nd Avenue and 58th Street to investigate the incident, according to WSVN.

BREAKING NEWS: A driver ended up in a canal on Friday afternoon after a crash in Doral. pic.twitter.com/9KbOaJpQCf

— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 26, 2023

Last year there were 391,836 car accidents in Florida, averaging 1,073 accidents daily, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Out of these accidents, 249,308 resulted in passengers sustaining a physical injury and 3,491 resulted in fatalities.

There have been fewer road accidents in 2023 compared to 2022, with 146,076 crashes having been recorded so far; 1,256 of these resulted in the death of one of the passengers, according to the FHSMV.

Miami-Dade County has the highest number of car accidents in the state, with 63,507 reported car crashes and 323 fatalities, according to FHSMV. In 2023, the county reported 23,245 car crashes and 149 car deaths.