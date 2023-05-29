Swedish Cameraman Decks Climate Activist Moments After They Disrupt Primetime Show

A viral video posted Sunday showed the moment a cameraman used his equipment to take down a climate protester who stormed the stage at the finale of Sweden’s version of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Olympic skier Charlotte Kalla was dancing with professional partner Tobias Karlsson during Friday night’s final of “Let’s Dance” on Sweden’s Tv4.

The climate activists were then filmed running onto the stage with one person holding up a yellow and black sign saying “restore wetlands.” Another activist tossed yellow powder into the crowd and a third could be seen in the background. (RELATED: California Blames ‘Climate Change’ For Major Insurer’s Decision To Stop Covering New Homes)

2023 högsta löneförhöjning måste gå till kameramannen. pic.twitter.com/H5xHkqQKA2 — Rasim Reiz (@RasimReiz) May 28, 2023

The brief disturbance lasted until a camera on its crane came out of nowhere and knocked down the activist holding up the sign. Shortly thereafter, security removed the climate demonstrators and the dancing couple moved back to center stage.

Three people were later questioned by police on suspicion of vandalism, the Daily Mail reported.

Viewers of the show apparently missed the drama, which was captured on studio footage from multiple angles. Kalla ended up finishing in second place and reportedly received praise from judges for not being disturbed by the protesters.

The activists reportedly sat in the audience before pulling off the stunt and later filmed themselves as they were kicked out of the show. They told the Daily Mail their objective was to bring attention to the climate disaster being ignored by politicians.

“A number of people made it onto the stage. It was handled by on-site personnel and the police were quickly called to the recording, which expelled them from the venue,” TV4 communications director Charlie Forsberg said, according to the Daily Mail.