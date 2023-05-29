Editorial

Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3

BLOG
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

MY MIAMI HEAT ARE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS!

After being down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals and then storming back to a 3-3 tie against the Miami Heat, it looked like the Boston Celtics were going to accomplish incredible history to punch their tickets to the 2023 NBA Finals — no team in the history of the league has came back from an 0-3 deficit.

However, Jimmy Butler and the Heat had different plans. After guaranteeing the Eastern Conference championship after their heartbreaking Game 6 loss against the C’s, Miami came into a hostile Boston for Game 7 and took care of business, completely dismantling the Celtics, 103-84, to advance to their seventh NBA Finals in franchise history.

The Miami Heat now face off against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. (RELATED: ‘They Got Their Heads Up Their A**’: Umpire Caught On Hot Mic Slamming Miami Marlins While Officiating Them)

TIME TO PARTY, SOUTH BEACH!