Miami Heat Avoid Historic Collapse To Gloriously Punch Their Tickets To The NBA Finals; Beat Boston Celtics, 4-3

MY MIAMI HEAT ARE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS!

After being down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals and then storming back to a 3-3 tie against the Miami Heat, it looked like the Boston Celtics were going to accomplish incredible history to punch their tickets to the 2023 NBA Finals — no team in the history of the league has came back from an 0-3 deficit.

However, Jimmy Butler and the Heat had different plans. After guaranteeing the Eastern Conference championship after their heartbreaking Game 6 loss against the C’s, Miami came into a hostile Boston for Game 7 and took care of business, completely dismantling the Celtics, 103-84, to advance to their seventh NBA Finals in franchise history.

The analytic they won’t give you – the Miami HEAT are 100% Eastern Conference Champions. pic.twitter.com/ID5AyfJmKZ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 30, 2023

The Miami Heat now face off against Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. (RELATED: ‘They Got Their Heads Up Their A**’: Umpire Caught On Hot Mic Slamming Miami Marlins While Officiating Them)

TIME TO PARTY, SOUTH BEACH!