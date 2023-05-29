NYC Law School Commencement Speaker Calls The Law ‘White Supremacy,’ Advocates ‘Revolution’

The City University of New York (CUNY) Law School released a video Thursday of its May 12 commencement speaker who called the law “a manifestation of white supremacy” after Jewish groups slammed the speaker’s use of “antisemitic tropes,” according to the Times of Israel.

CUNY initially hid student speaker Fatima Mohammed’s address—which advocated for “revolution” and expressed anti-Israel sentiments—only releasing it Thursday after public pressure, the Times of Israel reported. Mohammed celebrated CUNY as one of the few law schools to “make a public statement defending the right of its students to organize and speak out against Israeli settler colonialism” and to “recognize that the law is a manifestation of white supremacy.”

“Israel continues to indiscriminately rain bullets and bombs on worshipers, murdering the old, the young, attacking even funerals and graveyards as it encourages lynch mobs to target Palestinian homes and businesses,” she said.

Mohammed concluded her speech by calling for “revolution” against “oppressive institutions.” (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Fluff’: Biden’s Push Against Antisemitism Is Supercharging His ‘Diversity’ Agenda)

“No one person will save the world. No single movement will liberate the masses. Those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who carry the revolution, the people, the masses, those who brought the ferocity of the violence, those who need our protection. They will carry this revolution,” she said. “No longer are we going to capitulate to oppressors.”

Here in its entirety is the vitriolic, evil, antisemitic @CUNYLaw commencement address from Jew hater Fatima Mohammed. Unimaginably, it is even worse than last year’s hate spewed by Nerdeen Kiswani. No wonder CUNY Law, under state investigation, tried to hide this video. pic.twitter.com/nKCe1Kx2sc — SAFE CUNY (@SAFECUNY) May 28, 2023

“Once again the CUNY Law School commencement speech by the student body elected commencement speaker was incendiary anti-Israel propaganda,” the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York said in a statement following commencement.

The New York/ New Jersey Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said graduations “should be a place for all – not a time to denigrate students’ identities.”

“We are appalled to see such an egregious display of hostility toward “Zionists” (which is how many Jews see themselves) and Israel in @CUNYLaw’s commencement address,” ADL wrote. “This is yet another example of the harm Jewish students experience on campus.”

CUNY did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.