ASHLEY HAYEK: America’s Military Deserves Better Than Biden

Memorial Day is dedicated to recognizing the ultimate sacrifices of our military men and women, sacrifices for which every American ought to be eternally grateful. These past few years, however, Memorial Day has left service members and their families with a very different sentiment, thanks to Joe Biden, whose presidency has dishonored our military.

Among a series of failures, the most egregious is the Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. As President Trump put it, “the most astonishing display of gross incompetence by a nation’s leader, perhaps at any time.” That gross incompetence left a scarring image of innocent civilians plummeting from an airplane etched into the minds of all freedom-loving Americans. As was the tragic news of the 13 service members who died. (RELATED: DEROY MURDOCK: This Might Be The Worst Idea Joe Biden’s Ever Had)

To honor those members’ legacies, Biden could hardly be bothered with a response. His posture as the caskets of lost servicemen and women was symbolic of his position toward the entire incident: looking down at his watch, focused elsewhere. To this day, the Biden Administration has never done anything to attempt to right this horrific wrong and, in his inaction, has shown his interest in sweeping the entire devastation under the rug. Despite his lack of recognition, America, we have a responsibility to honor them.

The families of the fallen servicemen do not have the luxury to brush off the casualties of that fateful day. Their lives are forever altered because of this administration’s negligence.

While Afghanistan serves as a standout reminder of Biden’s disregard for military families, another key moment was his decision to issue vaccine mandates for servicemembers. The Biden Administration finally rescinded their inexcusable directive in January of this year. But it was far too late. The damage was already done, as thousands of our soldiers were removed from service for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

If firing military members over politics was not enough, the Biden Administration tried imposing their radical politics on the remaining service members, revolutionizing the Pentagon into a woke playground where actual military preparation and training takes a back seat to Leftist causes. The woke Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training that department members are forced to undergo is not only humiliating and demeaning but also fruitless. My husband joined the military to serve and protect his country, not to spend his time being indoctrinated with whatever cause the Left deems in vogue. When he served in Iraq and Afghanistan, he didn’t care about the color of his fellow Marine’s skin. What this radical Administration seems to forget is that this is a family — a brotherhood.

At a time when military resources and equipment grow older and less effective and men and women are joining each military branch at lower rates than ever before, it is disgraceful that Biden’s Pentagon directs taxpayer dollars toward funding transportation for elective abortions. The Department of Defense (DoD) implemented the “Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care” this year, violating federal law prohibiting such funding.

But even without the law, it should be obvious to Biden’s military leaders that this is wrong. The Pentagon is not Planned Parenthood. It should focus on advancing our national defense and security goals, not allocating taxpayer-funded resources to abortions. (RELATED: SHOSHANA BRYEN: China, Russia And Iran Rush To Fill The American Leadership Void)

As a wife of a Marine and mother of five, my family has been committed to serving our country and are eternally grateful to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. While it the actions of the Biden Administration have undermined our military members who have gone before us, we know their commitment was not in vain.

This Memorial Day, let us not forget the ultimate sacrifice our men and women in uniform have made for America’s freedoms. Enjoy your cold drinks by the pool, throw a BBQ with your neighbors, and celebrate the fact it is because of our military we live in the greatest country in the world. And even after the long weekend passes, keep the families of our military in your heart as they will continue to bear the burden of liberty. We are thankful for the millions of patriotic Americans who have chosen honor over neglect. After all, it is everyday Americans whose support means the most.

Ashley Hayek is the Executive Director of America First Works and former Coalitions Director for the 2020 Trump Campaign. She is also the wife of a Marine and mother of five children.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.