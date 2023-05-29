Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For Lindsey Graham

Russia issued an arrest warrant for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina Monday, following comments he made about the war in Ukraine.

The warrant was issued by Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday, with an additional announcement that a criminal investigation had been opened into Graham, according to Politico. It comes after Graham’s recent trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and made remarks that allegedly caused outrage in Russia. (RELATED: Dems Pressure Biden Admin To Beef Up Weapons Aid To Ukraine)

Graham said that “the Russians are dying” and claimed that U.S. military aid to Ukraine was “the best money we’ve ever spent,” per an edited video of his remarks with Zelenskyy circulating on social media, according to Reuters. The edited video, which suggests that Graham was pleased with Russian soldiers dying, sparked criticism from Russian government officials as well as the criminal proceedings.

To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2023

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor,” said Graham on Twitter.

“It’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators,” said Dimtry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, according to the Washington Post.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top criminal investigation agency, opened a criminal investigation into Graham’s remarks on Monday.

It is highly unlikely that Russia will be able to act on its arrest warrant. The U.S. and Russia have no extradition treaty and international police cooperation between Russia and Western nations has largely ceased since the war in Ukraine began.

Graham’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

