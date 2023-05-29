Uganda Enacts Law Imposing Death Penalty For ‘Aggravated Homosexuality’

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is receiving criticism from the West after signing one of the world’s harshest LGBTQ legislations into law, Reuters reported.

Though more than 30 other African countries already impose punishments and restrictions upon homosexuality within their respective countries, Uganda’s new law goes further, imposing capital punishment for those found guilty of “aggravated homosexuality.” In such cases as these, individuals could be put to death for transmitting illnesses such as HIV/AIDS through same-sex relations, Reuters reported.

Biden warns Uganda of possible sanctions due to anti-gay law https://t.co/3ISJl1aoqg pic.twitter.com/8djySFB5Tn — Reuters (@Reuters) May 29, 2023

Capital punishment can also be imposed on those who enter into a same-sex relationship with a person with a disability, the outlet stated.

In addition, the law bans same sex marriages within the country and enacts sentences that range from 20 years to life for engaging in same sex intercourse and 10 years for the attempt to engage in same sex intercourse, the outlet stated.

“This is hardly surprising for anyone following the events closely, but it is still deeply concerning that the country is viciously discriminating against its sexual minorities. The battle lines are drawn and the next stage of the contestation will be in a court of law,” Nicholas Opiyo, a human rights lawyer, told CNN. (RELATED: Uganda Moves To Shut For-Profit Schools Funded By Zuckerberg And Gates Over ‘Gospel Of Homosexuality’)

President Joe Biden condemned the new law as a “tragic violation of universal human rights” and called for its “immediate repeal,” in a statement released May 29.

“This shameful Act is the latest development in an alarming trend of human rights abuses and corruption in Uganda. The dangers posed by this democratic backsliding are a threat to everyone residing in Uganda, including U.S. government personnel, the staff of our implementing partners, tourists, members of the business community, and others,” Biden continued. (RELATED: Uganda’s Anti-Gay Law Masks The Real Scandal – A Growing Western Child Sex Trade in Africa)

South African filmmaker Lerato, went a step further, likening the new law in Uganda to apartheid.

“To reduce any kind of human being, irrespective of their sexuality, to a death sentence based on who they identify as and how they choose to live their lives is something that we should all feel very ashamed about as a continent,” Lerato stated, according to Reuters.

“We can liken this to apartheid if not worse,” he continued.

The law has prompted Biden to threaten sanctions against the African nation as well as limiting entry into the United States for anyone involved in human rights abuses or corruption, the release from White House stated.