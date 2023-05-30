11 Dead, 46 Wounded, In Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago Since 2015

There were 11 people killed and 46 people wounded in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend, the deadliest such holiday weekend since 2015, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

This past Memorial Day weekend marked the highest number of people killed in Chicago over the holiday weekend since 2015 when 12 people were killed, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Additionally, 46 people were wounded over the weekend, which was still well below 2016, when 71 people were wounded.

“You question your safety anywhere in Chicago at night, but you figure if you’re coming to move downtown into a decent neighborhood area, it’s going to be a little more safe,” said Chicago resident Joey Ruzevich to CBS News Chicago. In his neighborhood of Lakeview, three people were shot and one was killed over the weekend. (RELATED: ‘There’s Too Many Of Us’: Dealers Scoff At Any Attempts To Reduce Drug Use In San Francisco Streets)

“The shooting that happened on this street makes you rethink everything,” he said. “You’re sleeping and you wake up to find out that there was a shooting a couple blocks away from you. It would make anyone uneasy.”

On Saturday, a woman was stabbed and left for dead in an alley just two blocks from the mayor’s Chicago residence, according to the Chicago Sun- Times. The woman was found beneath a white blanket, with her wrists bound by a phone charging cord and lacerations to her neck.

Among those injured were a 2-year-old boy and a girl. The girl was shot after accidentally discharging a gun she found, and the boy was injured when a firearm was discharged in the company of a “known male” on South Hermitage Ave., the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Johnson joins CPD Interim Supt Fred Waller, CFD Commr Annette Nance-Holt, OEMC and other City and community leaders to share the City’s public safety plan in advance of Memorial Day weekend.

https://t.co/ii8wPbCoMp — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 25, 2023

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a $2.5 million investment plan from the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities Chicago fund last Thursday to specifically deter violence over Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release from his office. The investment was intended to bolster violence prevention and youth outreach by financially supporting over 200 grassroots organizations throughout the city.

“With Memorial Day marking the start of summer in Chicago, it’s crucial that our city puts forward a comprehensive public safety strategy, including vital investments in our city’s young people,” said Johnson. “My administration’s top priority is building a city where every single resident feels safe, and in order to do that, we need everyone at the table.”

The Chicago Police Department, Mayor Johnson’s Office and the Partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.