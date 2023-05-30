‘Be Careful Of What You See’: AOC Complains About Super Viral Twitter Parody Account

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy about being mocked by a satirical Twitter account with over 100,000 followers.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday about the viral parody account and promised to do something about it. “FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” she said.

“It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Piece Of Sh*t’: AOC Faces Heckles, Harsh Questions At Rowdy Town Hall)

FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2023

The parody account, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody),” quickly replied to the congresswoman’s Tweet. “I can’t believe someone would do that to us,” the user joked. The reply has been viewed over two million times and afterwards, the account continued to mock Ocasio-Cortez.

I can’t believe someone would do that to us. https://t.co/8fHiPFgHIv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody) (@AOCpress) May 30, 2023

“After brainstorming with my staff – I’m going to push Congress to make it illegal to joke, laugh, or make fun of me. Parody should be illegal,” the user tweeted. “FYI … I have no problem with parody accounts – just the ones that make fun of me,” another post reads.

The account continued making jokes at Ocasio-Cortez’s expense and inspiring memes in the process. (RELATED: NY Communist Party Leader Worked For AOC)

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility. It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see,” the user tweeted, poking fun at Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.

“I’m having my staff report every single tweet that makes fun of me to the DOJ,” the parody account’s most recent Tweet reads.

Ocasio-Cortez is frequently mocked by the parody account for supporting stringent environmental regulation, sharp increases in taxes and government spending, transgender procedures for children and lax immigration enforcement.