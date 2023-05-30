Authorities Arrest Driver Claiming To Have Explosive In Vehicle At Northern Border

A vehicle claiming to have explosives inside approached Maine’s border with Canada Monday, according to multiple reports.

A Maine state trooper shot at the truck, which was heading north, after its driver refused to stop and had a sign indicating he had an explosive on board, according to CNN. The nearby border crossing in Houlton, Maine, subsequently closed and was later reopened, Canadian authorities wrote on Twitter. (RELATED: Border Residents Say They’re ‘Overwhelmed’ And ‘On Edge’ Over Illegal Migration Surge)

All lanes at the Woodstock #NB port of entry remain closed due to an investigation. The following locations are open 24 hours: St. Stephen Ferry Point, St. Stephen 3rd Bridge, Andover, St. Leonard and Edmundston. All commercial traffic: please reroute to St. Stephen 3rd Bridge. https://t.co/hG6uJ6oC7G — Border Services ATL (@CanBorderATL) May 29, 2023

Authorities later identified the driver as Tony Holford, 42, of Providence, Rhode Island, according to local news outlet WMTW. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing and failure to stop, according to local news outlet WABI 5.

Holford didn’t sustain any injuries and surrendered to authorities, who transported him to Aroostook County Jail, according to WABI 5.

It’s unclear if the vehicle actually carried explosives as a spokesperson for the Maine State Police didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Canadian and local authorities in Maine are investigating the incident, according to CNN.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.