REPORT: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Poised To Move Her Kids To Hawaii

Britney Spears’ ex-husband and father of her children, Kevin Federline, has given her until June 2 to sign off on his move to Hawaii or he will seek assistance from a court, TMZ reported.

Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan said he has asked Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to send an approval letter or email from Spears indicating she agrees to the move, but that still hasn’t transpired, according to TMZ. Federline’s wife, Victoria Prince, has a job offer at a university’s sports department and needs to formally accept the position and agree to move along with Federline and the children, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

Kaplan said Federline plans to move August 1 and is feeling the pressure of having to work within the tight timeline and rent a place to live. He said the court will likely approve the move given that Spears hasn’t seen 17-year-old Sean Preston and 16-year-old Jayden James in over a year, according to TMZ. Federline has 100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody of their children.

Kaplan reportedly plans to file legal documents requesting a move-away order if Rosengart fails to respond by the deadline. (RELATED: Britney Spears Just Did The One Thing Her Kids Don’t Want Her To)

Sources close to the situation said Spears doesn’t object to the move but has not officially taken steps to provide consent, according to TMZ.