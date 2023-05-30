New Chris Christie Group Forms In Latest Sign He’s Running For President

A super political action committee (PAC) has formed to support former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in his expected presidential bid, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed Tuesday.

Christie allies put together the super PAC, Tell It Like It Is, ahead of the former governor’s likely campaign launch within the next two weeks, the DCNF confirmed with the former governor’s team. Brian Jones, former adviser to John McCain and Mitt Romney’s bids for the White House in 2008 and 2012, will head the outside fundraising group.

“Governor Christie has proven he’s unafraid to tell it like it is and is willing to confront the hard truths that currently threaten the future of the Republican Party,” Jones said in a statement provided to the DCNF. “Now more than ever we need leaders that have the courage to say not what we want to hear, but what we need to hear.”

Republican National Committee member and Christie adviser Bill Palatucci will chair the super PAC, Christie aide Russ Schriefer will be a senior adviser and GOP consultant Brent Seaborn will be tasked with targeting the electorate, The New York Times first reported. The super PAC’s name appears to be a play on Christie’s campaign phrase for his 2016 presidential bid, “Telling It Like It Is.”

Christie adviser Maria Comella and strategist for the former governor’s 2016 bid Mike DuHaime will likely run his expected campaign, the NYT reported. (RELATED: Chris Christie Says He ‘Intends To Be The Nominee’ In 2024)

The Real Clear Politics (RCP) average for the 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between May 8 and May 22, indicates that Christie has 1% support.

Christie dropped out of the 2016 Republican field after coming in sixth place with only 7.4% in the New Hampshire primary, according to the NYT. The former governor became a frequent critic of former President Donald Trump after his allegations of election fraud in 2020, to which Christie said there was no evidence of.

Along with Trump, Christie would join a growing Republican primary field that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio personality Larry Elder. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to soon join the race.

Christie, who has been traveling to early primary states as he weighs a presidential bid, has already positioned himself as an alternative to Trump, and that he “intends” on being the GOP nominee in 2024. “I am the viable Trump alternative,” Christie said last month. “I think we’ll lose if Trump’s a nominee. That’s why I intend to be the nominee.”

