‘Shouldn’t Be Racing’: Denny Hamlin Slams Chase Elliott After Wild Crash At Coca-Cola 600

Coca-Cola 600 drama just hits different.

After being postponed Sunday, NASCAR‘s prestigious Coca-Cola 600 was held on Memorial Day, and though it’s a holiday full of joy and over-consumption of hamburgers and hot dogs, not everybody was able to enjoy the vibe. Take Denny Hamlin, for example, who was absolutely livid after both he and Chase Elliott were unable to finish the race.

Hamlin claims that he was right rear hooked by Elliott during Lap 186 of the Charlotte Motor Speedway annual classic.

Driving side-by-side, Hamlin pushed Elliott into the outside wall, which then led to Elliott making contact with the right rear of Hamlin, which forced him to slam head-on into the wall.

Talking to the media, Hamlin seemed to imply that Elliott crashed him intentionally labeling it a “tantrum” and said that he wants Elliott banned from the Enjoy Illinois 300 next week.

“I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway. It’s a tantrum, and he shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable,” said Hamlin.

“It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson, exact same. He shouldn’t be racing.”

NASCAR on FOX’s television broadcast reported that Hamlin said Elliott’s move was “complete BS” on his radio.

The No. 11 team is not happy with Chase Elliott. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pRD2Zpqm3J — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

Elliott claims he did nothing wrong.

“The 11 ran us up in the fence there, and once you tear the right side off these things, it’s kind of over,” Elliott said. “Once you hit the wall in these things, you can’t drive them anymore. Just an unfortunate circumstance.” (RELATED: Golden Knights Win West Over Dallas Stars, 4-2; Sets Up Las Vegas Vs. South Florida Showdown In NHL Stanley Cup Final)

Drama, drama, drama! And ya gotta love it!