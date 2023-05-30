Europe Threatens To Ban Twitter For Allowing Free Speech

Elon Musk’s refusal to back down to European Union leaders’ demands for state censorship could mean Twitter will be banned across the continent, according to reports published Monday.

The threat of being banned in Europe apparently started with France’s Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who recently claimed that so-called “disinformation is one of the gravest threats weighing on our democracies.” Barrot added that “Twitter, if it repeatedly doesn’t follow our rules, will be banned from the EU.”

Barrot was referencing the EU’s voluntary rulebook for big tech companies. The rules will soon become law under the EU’s Digital Services Act, forcing said companies to comply with whatever government officials decide will be the core narrative for us — the allegedly free people who live under their elected rulership.

European commissioner Thierry Breton said in May that Twitter left the voluntary code of practice against the EU’s version of disinformation. However due to the rule changes, “[b]eyond voluntary commitments, fighting disinformation will be legal obligation under [the Digital Services Act] as of August 25. Our teams will be ready for enforcement.”

In response to Breton’s tweet, one CEO tweeted a screenshot of a scene from a popular British sketch show, wherein the Nazis realize they might be the bad guys during World War II. The joke is that Breton and all those supporting the Digital Services Act are a bunch of freedom-hating sociopaths, and they’re actually the bad guys, not those exercising their freedom of speech online.

It’s unclear why Breton and other members of the EU think they have a right to control freedom of speech online or anywhere, quite frankly. Their job is to work for the people who live in the EU, not the other way around. It appears this small group of pro-censorship politicians has forgotten their highly vulnerable position in actual, animalistic human hierarchy. (RELATED: France Decides It Hates Tourism And Science, Makes The Stupidest Decision Ever)

However, ignorance, control and censorship in European politics is par for the course. Let’s just hope America doesn’t continue to bow down to unelected foreign globalist billionaires in the same way these losers have, or we might end up just like them.