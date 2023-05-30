Gavin Newsom Tries To Blame DeSantis For Shooting, But There’s A Huge Catch

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to blame Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Monday shooting in the Sunshine State, but was immediately corrected.

Gunfire broke out at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk on Monday, injuring at least nine people, including minors.

Newsom wasted no time trying to pin the blame on DeSantis’ recent constitutional carry bill.

DeSantis signed a permit-less carry bill in April that removes requirements for:

-background checks

-instruction

-training+oversight Until our leaders have the courage to stop bowing down to the NRA and enact common sense gun safety this kind of senseless violence will continue. https://t.co/iX6ryxsPwv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 30, 2023

DeSantis’ press secretary Jeremy Redfern immediately jumped in. (RELATED: Jean-Pierre Laments DeSantis’ ‘Shameful’ Concealed Carry Law)

“Hi Gavin, How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome?” she responded.

Hi Gavin, How does a law that doesn’t take effect until July 1st change this outcome? pic.twitter.com/LM97HL6vLD — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) May 30, 2023

DeSantis signed permitless concealed carry legislation into law in April. The bill, however, does not take effect until July 1 and leaves in place the background check requirement for gun purchases from licensed dealers. Individuals who carry without a permit must also have valid ID on their person and provide it to law enforcement if asked.