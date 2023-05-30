4 Children Among 9 Injured After Gunfire Erupts At Florida’s Hollywood Boardwalk

Nine people were injured in Florida after an altercation between two groups led to shots being fired on Memorial Day.

The victims, ranging in age from 1 to 65, were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out between two groups of individuals at the Hollywood Broadwalk near Miami on May 29, according to CBS News. Hollywood Broadwalk is a popular destination for tourists, boasting 50 restaurants and 30 shops along the beach.

NEW THIS MORNING

We have video of the moments leading up to a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach. Credit: Hollywood Police Department @WPBF25News — WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/iSblhSS5dp pic.twitter.com/IfVUIOn1my — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) May 30, 2023



‘I’m saddened and angered that we’ve had an incident on Hollywood Beach today where innocent bystanders were injured as a result of this shooting altercation between two groups,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy told reporters, according to CBS News.

Calling the actions of the shooters “beyond reckless,” Levy continued to assure the public that the Hollywood Police Department would “leave no stone unturned” in order to apprehend the individuals responsible for the rampage. The mayor then went on to thank first responders, including Good Samaritans, who sprung into action in the aftermath of the shooting to tend to the wounded and get others to safety. (RELATED: Shooting At Mall Of America Leaves One Dead)

Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien echoed those sentiments, telling reporters it was “unfortunate” that those law-abiding citizens who had come to enjoy the beach on a holiday weekend had their enjoyment interrupted by “a group of criminals.” O’Brien requested the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible, urging anyone with video or pictures of the area during or around the time of the incident to come forward with the evidence so that it could be reviewed.

The four juveniles injured, ranging in age from 1 to 17 were transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for treatment, CNN reported. The five adults, ranging in age from 25-65, were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. While authorities have stated that all victims were listed in stable condition, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi did note that one person was undergoing surgery due to the injury sustained, CNN reported.

Police have reportedly detained one suspect and are searching for another individual believed to be involved, CBS News reported.