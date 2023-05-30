Next to the economy, the border crisis appears to be the crisis most obviously worsened under the Biden administration. Distancing himself from that crisis will be a key priority of the Biden 2024 presidential campaign. Conversely, Republicans vying for the nomination will each use the issue as a key campaign plank. The post-2016 GOP could be uniquely situated to make a compelling pitch to voters on the issue — if they play their cards right.
The Biden Disaster That Gives Republicans A Winning Card For 2024
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Sarah Weaver Social Issues Reporter
Font Size: