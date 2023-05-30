Keith Olbermann Begs Biden To ‘Kick Joe Manchin’s A**’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called for President Joe Biden on Tuesday to “kick Joe Manchin’s ass” for getting approval of a natural gas pipeline for West Virginia included in the debt ceiling agreement.

Manchin worked with Speaker Kevin McCarthy to include the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline into the agreement. The pipeline would carry shale gas from West Virginia to the east coast. The pipeline has been embattled in the courts.

In a statement, Manchin thanked McCarthy.

“I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in West Virginia. I am proud to have fought for this critical project.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Silent On The Fate Of Major Natural Gas Pipeline As Energy Prices Soar)

Olbermann, however, tore into Manchin for the addition and hoped Biden would take action against the senator.

“Joe Biden has still kicked Kevin McCarthy’s ass in the debt deal. Now, he may also get the chance to also kick Joe Manchin’s ass in the debt deal,” Olbermann ranted. “Manchin, that putrid, unreliable, sheep in sheep’s clothing, has sneaked into it approval for the Mountain Valley gas pipeline.”

BIDEN HAS STILL KICKED McCARTHY’S ASS. Now he must ALSO kick Joe Manchin’s ass and his pipeline out of the Debt Deal And no, sorry, Wambsgans, hero of “Succession,” was NOT named after Wambsganss, hero of the 1920 World Series TUESDAY COUNTDOWN PODCAST: https://t.co/cutCug1JHF pic.twitter.com/6Zu1GfCLNz — Keith Olbermann↙️ (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2023

Olbermann then praised Sen. Tim Kaine who is set to introduce an amendment to scrap the pipeline addition and “save Biden from pissing away the prestige of kicking McCarthy’s ass.”