Largest Teachers Union Backs LGBTQ Group That Encourages Hiding Student Gender Changes

The nation’s largest teachers union is backing an LGBTQ group that recently came under scrutiny for encouraging educators to keep students’ gender transitions a secret, according to a Tuesday press release.

The National Education Association (NEA) pledged its support to GLSEN, an organization focused on expanding LGBTQ rights in K-12 education, after the organization’s 10- year partnership with Target resurfaced following the retail corporation’s release of LGBTQ pride merchandise that includes “tuck-friendly” swimsuits, according to a Tuesday press release. The union called recent reports that GLSEN advises educators to hide gender transitions from their parents “harmful” and false. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Wisconsin School District Hangs Pride, Trans Flags For ‘Day Of Silence’ Activity)

“This week, after Target announced it was pulling some Pride merchandise from stores in response to extremist threats, GLSEN and other leading LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations released a statement calling on the business community to rise up against anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric,” the press release read. “Since then, right-wing media outlets have spread harmful and vicious lies about GLSEN — and these intentional and heinous attacks have spurred an onslaught of hateful messages and threats to their mission and the physical safety of their staff.”

GLSEN’s “Model Local Education Agency Policy on Transgender and Nonbinary Students” notes that unless a student has otherwise given permission, “staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardians.” Before disclosing any information to parents, the educator must discuss with the student who they will be informing about their change in gender identity.

Transgender and nonbinary students have the right to keep their gender identity private, GLSEN’s website stated. Educators should consider creating a “confidential” gender support plan to document who the student is “out to” and if, how and when they want to “come out” to their parents.

I am united with @GLSEN in uplifting ALL students, regardless of gender or identity. As we enter Pride month, we must stand ever more resolute in that commitment while extremists attack and deny students’ rights and try to curtail all student’s freedom to learn. #RiseUp4LGBTQ — Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) May 30, 2023

GLSEN has recently come under fire after it was revealed that the organization works with Target which donated at least $2.1 million to the LGBTQ organization. Target is facing backlash for its “Pride Month” collection which includes rainbow onesies and children’s products that feature drag queens.

“GLSEN and the NEA are united in our commitment to the wellbeing and success of our LGBTQ+ students,” Becky Pringle, the president of the NEA, said in a press release. “Our common work on behalf of students is grounded in racial justice, disability justice, and gender justice and the fundamental belief that all students deserve dignity and respect.

GLSEN and the NEA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

