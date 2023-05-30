LeBron James Puts Up Emo Social Media Post To Make Things About Himself Just Hours Before Heat-Celtics Game 7

See … see! It’s stuff like this why it’s so easy to not like LeBron.

Just hours before Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a cryptic (and quite emo) social media post amid him contemplating retirement (or so he says).

Taking to Instagram, the self-proclaimed “king” posted a story featuring lyrics from “What More Can I Say” by Jay-Z that appeared to hint more about a potential retirement.

Following the Lakers being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron told the media that he didn’t know whether or not he was going to return for a 21st NBA season.

“We’ll see what happens going forward,” LeBron said to the press. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest … Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.”

We already know that LeBron likes to be the center of attention, but this is ridiculous.

Say what you want about LeBron’s “The Decision” ESPN special when he announced that he was coming to my Miami Heat (man, that was so glorious), but this is far worse. Not only is he pulling the petty Aaron Rodgers “look at me! look at me!” nonsense, not only did he do this only hours before one of the biggest games in NBA history, but he’s being straight up emo to be the center of attention?

Those lyrics might sound cool in a Jay-Z song, but when you just read it, it sounds emotional — not cool. (RELATED: ‘They Got Their Heads Up Their A**’: Umpire Caught On Hot Mic Slamming Miami Marlins While Officiating Them)

See what I mean though?

I wanna like LeBron, but he just makes it so easy not to. And here we go again.