‘Republicans Got Outsmarted’: Nancy Mace Comes Out Against McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling Deal

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina has come out in opposition to the Fiscal Responsibility Act, a compromise proposal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the U.S. debt limit and avert a default, she announced on Twitter.

Mace, who represents South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, said that she couldn’t support the deal because the cuts to spending were too low and placed no limits on borrowing, according to a lengthy Twitter thread published wrote on Tuesday. She also cited provisions, termed the “fine print,” which allegedly contradict aspects of the bill. (RELATED: ‘Folks On The Far Left Are Cheerleading’: Ted Cruz Reacts To Kevin McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling Deal)

“After factoring in a small cut to discretionary spending over the next 2 yrs, we are still talking about ~$6T more or less in spending bc (sic) of large increases in spending elsewhere. In other words, it’s a wash spending-wise,” wrote Mace. She added, “The bill doesn’t actually set a debt limit. Rather it suspends the debt limit entirely until Jan. 2, 2025, and there is no actual amount capping the debt ceiling.”

Washington is broken. Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants. I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 30, 2023

Mace also highlighted a provision of the bill that would allow the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to spend money irrespective of PAYGO regulations, which were enacted by Congress in 1990 and require all new federal spending to not add to the national debt. “[T]hat one line wipes out PAYGO,” she wrote.

Mace also lamented that the bill does not reduce funding for 87,000 IRS agent hires, does not repeal the Biden-Harris Student Debt Relief program and raised work requirements for food stamp benefits by four years, from 50 to 54, for beneficiaries. The bill “[f]ully funds every spending request by the Administration. … Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants,” she wrote.

She also criticized a permitting proposal for a pipeline championed by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. “This is just your run-of-the-mill govt picking winners and losers in the market and business as usual in Washington,” she said.

Mace is the latest House Republican to come out against the bill. Over Memorial Day weekend, several members of the conference were reported to be in opposition to the bill, including Reps. Chip Roy, Ken Buck, Bob Good, Ralph Norman, Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Dan Bishop and Matt Rosendale.

Additionally, the bill is likely to face opposition from Republican members of the House Rules Committee, which determines how bills may reach the House floor for a vote. Roy and Norman, two members of the committee, reportedly plan to vote against it, according to CNBC.

When asked about McCarthy’s difficulty in passing the bill, a spokesperson for Mace said that “[s]he plans to vote no on this no matter what.”

