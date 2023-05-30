New Hampshire School District Received Thousands Of COVID Relief Dollars To Fund Youth Pride Event With Drag Queen

A New Hampshire school district spent thousands of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds on a youth pride event that features a drag queen performance, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Manchester School District received $4,000 of the city of Manchester’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds through a Community Event and Activation Grant to put on a June 2 high school pride event, according to documents obtained by the DCNF. As a part of the grant, the school district received $500 to pay for “drag performers” and another $500 to fund “pride decorations and swag.” (RELATED: Teachers Fired Over COVID Vax Mandate Sue Their Union)

“As with other years, this is an after-school, extra-curricular, opt-in event,” Jennifer Gillis, superintendent of schools, said in a statement shared with the DCNF. “In prior years, it’s been well-attended, including students, families and members of the West Side community. This year, the group organizing the event applied for and received a Community Event and Activation Grant from American Rescue Plan Act funds through the city of Manchester. Although this is a school event, the district and partner organizations are working to help support the school as needed.”

A Manchester West High School art teacher applied for the grant seeking funds to purchase “equipment that is sustainable and durable” for future pride events at the school, an email obtained by the DCNF stated. The school is expecting nearly 100 students to attend the event, the email showed.

“Is this really the best use of taxpayer funds?” Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner, told the NH Journal.

The district has been hosting pride events since 2018 as a part of their “community-developed strategic plan,” the school district told the DCNF. The event will feature a drag performance as well as food, music and a dance party.

“Photo Booth, swag, food, entertainment and drag, LGBTQ+ affirming organizations, cake and more!” a flyer given to students about the event read, the school district told the DCNF. “Come as an ally or part of the queer community, we will love you either way!”

School districts throughout the country are pushing pride events and LGBTQ clubs in the classroom; in Colorado, two families are alleging in a lawsuit that a school district encouraged their daughters to join a “secret” club aiming to transition students and conceal the club’s activities from parents. A private school in Massachusetts offers more than 90 clubs for its students, including a “trans” and “queer people of color” affinity group.

The art teacher did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

