Police Arrest Bronx Father For Murder After Baby Found Dead In Woods Near Highway

The father of a 3-month-old baby who was found in the woods was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to ABC News.

Officials allege that 23-year-old Damion Comager shook his daughter Genevieve because she wouldn’t stop crying, but then realized that she had died, according to ABC News. Comager allegedly panicked, placed the daughter’s body into a bag, and threw her along the Major Deegan Expressway, a few blocks from where they lived. (RELATED: Woman Pleads Guilty In Death Of Newborn Found By Dog Almost 40 Years Ago)

The grandfather, who was aware of the tragic event, reported everything to the authorities, saying he wanted to “do the right thing,” according to ABC News.

‘It was a mistake’: Parents of 3-month-old charged after baby found dead in Bronx woods https://t.co/beCfLu4YXk pic.twitter.com/cLNFomW6GQ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 30, 2023

Police spent hours looking for the corpse and eventually found the infant’s body in the woods below a pedestrian overpass in the Highbridge section of the Bronx, according to ABC News. Officials also interviewed the mother, Ivana Paolozzi, who has been charged with the concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration.

Comager, once in the police car, allegedly told reporters that he loved his daughter and that the incident was a “mistake,” according to ABC News.

A neighbor said that none of this would have happened if the parents had just reached out for help, according to ABC News. “That baby deserved a life. I don’t care what the circumstances are. There’s the fire department, take that baby and drop it off,” one neighbor said.

The official cause of death is still to be identified, but the authorities are treating the infant’s death as a murder, according to ABC News.