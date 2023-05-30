Quentin Tarantino Slams Streaming Services For Messing Up The Movie Experience

Quentin Tarantino slammed streaming services during a recent interview, arguing that they interfere with the way movies were intended to be viewed.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said that his upcoming film “The Movie Critic” would be his last, then dropped a comment revealing how he really feels about the current state of the film industry.

“It’s just time. It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out on top. I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough,'” Tarantino said of his career. “And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns,” he told Deadline.

EXCLUSIVE: Quentin Tarantino reveals 1977’s ‘Rolling Thunder’ as his surprise Directors’ Fortnight screening here at #Cannes. The writer-director dedicated a chapter to the film in his last book Cinema Speculation. pic.twitter.com/mm9mWiDbds — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 25, 2023

Tarantino went on to explain his position.

“I’m probably going to be doing the movie with Sony because they’re the last game in town that is just absolutely, utterly, committed to the theatrical experience. It’s not about feeding their streaming network. They are committed to theatrical experience,” he said. “They judge success by asses on seats. And they judge success by the movies entering the zeitgeist, not just making a big expensive movie and then putting it on your streaming platform. No one even knows it’s there.” (RELATED: REPORT: Details Of Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Emerge)

“I mean, and I’m not picking on anybody, but apparently for Netflix, Ryan Reynolds has made $50 million on this movie and $50 million on that movie and $50 million on the next movie for them,” Tarantino continued. “I don’t know what any of those movies are. I’ve never seen them. Have you?”